The Saudi Binladin (or Binladen) Group (SBG) (Arabic: مجموعة بن لادن السعودية‎ Maǧmūʿat Bin Lādin al-Saʿūdiyyah) is a multinational construction conglomerate headquartered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

SBG was founded in 1931 by Mohammed Binladin, whose relationship with the country's founder, Abdel Aziz al Saud, led to important government contracts such as refurbishing the mosques at Mecca and Medina.

Today, SBG is headed by Bakr Binladin, Mohammed's grandson. The group has over 100,000 employees, multiple international partnerships and a number of subsidiaries.