الرجاء استخدام متصفح احدث لان نسخه المتصفخ خاصتك غير مدعومه حاليا

حتي يتثني لك الحصول علي تجربه تصفح افضل لتصميمات المنازل لدينا، الرجاء تحميل نسخه متصفح أحدث مجانا من خلال النقر علي هذا الزر

الغرف
الخبراء
مجلة
سجل كخبير
بريميوم
خروج
Saudi Bin Laden Group
مهندس معماري في Jeddah
نظرة عامة 0مشاريع (0) 0كتاب الافكار (0)
التعليقات (0)
edit edit in admin اطلب كتابة تعليق مشروع جديد
اطلب كتابة تعليق تعديل الملف الشخصي
مشروع جديد
  • كن مشترك بريميوم

    • The Saudi Binladin (or Binladen) Group (SBG) (Arabic: مجموعة بن لادن السعودية‎ Maǧmūʿat Bin Lādin al-Saʿūdiyyah) is a multinational construction conglomerate headquartered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

    SBG was founded in 1931 by Mohammed Binladin, whose relationship with the country's founder, Abdel Aziz al Saud, led to important government contracts such as refurbishing the mosques at Mecca and Medina.

    Today, SBG is headed by Bakr Binladin, Mohammed's grandson. The group has over 100,000 employees, multiple international partnerships and a number of subsidiaries.

    الخدمات
    Construction
    موقع الخدمة
    jeddah
    العنوان
    Al Prince Sultan Street
    21432 Jeddah
    المملكة العربية السعودية
    +966-569729608 www.linkedin.com/in/osamskamel
      Add SEO element