Artland is a Saudi Based Company operating in the field of Design, General Contracting and Furniture. The company has fully demonstrated that it has the capability of executing a turn-key jobs from Designing to finishing products including Architectural, Civil, Finishing and Electro-Mechanical up to Furniture design supply and installation with the emphasis on details, qualities, and meeting all projects plans & specifications.

The company has effectively built a solid partnership with National, International Architectural Firms and Developers resulted in accomplishing all the need of our clients. Our direct working relationship among all parties in all associate disciplines allowed us to deliver unique designs and provide an innovative solutions in our projects from interior spaces for Offices, Apartments, Houses, private Villas, and Palaces.