We are pleased to introduce ourselves as one of the leading companies in construction, interior decoration and refurbishing of palaces, residences, hotels, resorts, office buildings etc ... We are established in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at 21 Pr. Mamduh Bin Abdulaziz St, Riyadh 12242, Saudi Arabia catering to a wide clientele consisting of Members from the Royal Family, Hotels, Resorts, Private Residences, Universities etc.