MAS Sofa bed Ltd is one of MAS Group subsidiaries was established in 2011, MAS factory located in Mit Halfa City Industrial. zone, Qualyob on a total area of 4,000 m², one of the biggest Egyptian factories specializes in sofa bed manufacturing with an estimated annual production capacity of 60,000 sofa bed, equipped with the necessary machinery and equipment for production.We are Specializes in manufacturing and Sales (Sofa bed – L shape sofa bed – Chair bed – Pouf bed – Storage pouf – Head board – Box springs – Storage box springs) with more than 100 different model.We use the best components in Egypt & the world through our Joint venture and co-operation with several Row Material Providers: Sedac-Meral the world biggest sofa bed mechanism manufacturer, Termolost one of the biggest fabric producer in Europe & Janssen the biggest factory in the Middle East for foam & fiber.Since Our Start up, we deal with the biggest companies & famous Hotels in Egypt as (Orascom for Hotel Development – Ritz Carlton – Four Seasons – Soma Bay – Depa – Amer Group – Hilton – Home Center – Smart Furniture – Saudi German Hospital).We are able to serve several sectors such as (Hotels & Hospitality – Resort – Medical – Furniture factory – Furniture showroom).MAS Sofabed Ltd products diversity & its competitive price give it the chance to export to (UAE – Oman – Cyprus – Belgium).MAS superior portfolio of projects illustrates our skills in combining aesthetic and operational requirements to create the harmonious and complete results our clients expect.

We Proudly Set The Standards of Excellence in Implementation.