ميلانو كنشيتو
تصميم مطابخ في Dammam
مشاريع

    • solo, ميلانو كنشيتو ميلانو كنشيتو KitchenCabinets & shelves خشب Grey
    solo, ميلانو كنشيتو ميلانو كنشيتو KitchenCabinets & shelves خشب Grey
    solo, ميلانو كنشيتو ميلانو كنشيتو KitchenCabinets & shelves
    solo
    Milano’s designers are inspired by the ever-changing fashions of Milan. They bring cutting-edge Italian fashion to Saudi Arabia, modifying them to suit local customs and styles. And, like all enthusiastic creatives, Milano’s designers are very proud of the interiors they create. Contemporary and creative, all Milano’s designs create an interior that you will be proud of, one that’s not only stylish but exclusive to the rest of Saudi Arabia. We work with you throughout all stages of the process, tailoring Italian designs into a style that suits you and your home. .
    الخدمات
    تصنيع وتصميم المطابخ والخزائن الملابس والمغاسل ومكتبات الخشبية والاثاث والاجهزة الكهربائية والاسطح للمطابخ والمغاسل والكونترات
    موقع الخدمة
    • الدمام الرياض الاحساء الخبر سيهات الجبيل القصيم القطيف
    • dammam
    العنوان
    damma
    31462 Dammam
    المملكة العربية السعودية
    +966-551899997 www.milanoint.com
    الكشف القانوني

