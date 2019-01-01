شركة BAYLED لصناعة الانارة الخارجية والعمدة بجميع انواعها
نقدم لكم نحن شركة متخصصة في مجال صناعة المنتجات الانارة الخارجية وموثقون بمجالنا مع شهادات والجودة العالية لحلول الرائعة المخصصة لكل المناطق السكنية والحظرية والصناعية المستدامه لتبية جميع الاسواق العالمية ومن هنا نبدي لكم عن اهدفنا ومبادءنا السامية لتوسيع اعمالنا وزبائننا بضمانة التصنيع باحدث انواع التكنلوجيا ومراكز التقنية لدينا برفعها الي اعلي مستوي مع احدث الات ومع كادر فني وتقني ومهدسين تفوق خبرتنا عن 25 عاما من الجهد والعمل كفريق ناجح ومع تواصل زبائننا و وكلائنا وشركائنا بجهود قد حققت اعلي النشطات وافضل الشهادات ومازلنا نستمر وهادا جعلنا من شركات العالمية اللتي لها القدرة علي تلبية كافة احتياجات ورغبات وطلابات بجميع الانواع و الكميات ونقدم كل ماهوا مناسب لنجاح التعامل والتعاون التجاري بيننا وايضا لمزيد من المعلومات والاستفسارات يمكنكم السادة الكرام تصفح موقعنا الاكتروني او التواصل عبر الهاتف والميل لكم جزيل الشكر والتقدير – 0090 5336680440
- الخدمات
- الانارة الخارجية, الانارة, و LIGHTING
- موقع الخدمة
- في جميع أنحاء العالم و أنقرة
- جوائز الشركة
- https://www.bayled.eu/quality-certificates,2,12,1
- العنوان
-
Sincan Sanayi Sitesi Ahi Evran Mahallesi 225. Cadde No: 84 06935 Sincan
06935 أنقرة
تركيا
+90-5336680440 www.bayled.eu
Dear Mr.
...............
Greeting of the day!
Based on your line of work,
I'd like to offer you our lighting goods and lighting design services.
We are professional outdoor
lighting manufacturer & exporter from Turkey (Ankara)
. I am mailing you
to give a brief about our company. We export customized great
solutions for both residential and urban areas with High Efficiency
world brand
drivers. We specialize effective
and sustainable quality products to international markets.
Besides we have objectives and
principles
t
o ensure "Reliable Products”
manufacturing, as well as achieving good quality for all our products and
processes using latest technology CNC machining centres, plastic
extrusion machines, as well as high accuracy universal machine tools. (through
software, engineering, physical tests and laboratory analysis)
We can do bulk orders as per
client's requirement.
Please find attached
our general
catalog which shows you our
products.
Also, I’d like to inform
you of Main Catalog. I can provide it by carrier.
Since it is quite big the folder
size, I’m sending you the catalog as link below.
https://www.bayled.eu/2019-general-catalog,2,14,1
We would like to associate and
expand the business to your country.
Please feel free and do not
hesitate to contact me at any time
Looking forward to waiting you!