BAYLED LIGHTING
إضاءة في أنقرة
    شركة BAYLED لصناعة الانارة الخارجية والعمدة بجميع انواعها
    شركة BAYLED لصناعة الانارة الخارجية والعمدة بجميع انواعها, BAYLED LIGHTING BAYLED LIGHTING مساحات تجارية الألومنيوم / الزنك Grey
    شركة BAYLED لصناعة الانارة الخارجية والعمدة بجميع انواعها, BAYLED LIGHTING BAYLED LIGHTING مساحات تجارية الحديد / الصلب Black
    +3
    شركة BAYLED لصناعة الانارة الخارجية والعمدة بجميع انواعها

    شركة BAYLED لصناعة الانارة الخارجية والعمدة بجميع انواعها

    نقدم لكم نحن شركة متخصصة في مجال صناعة المنتجات الانارة الخارجية وموثقون بمجالنا مع شهادات والجودة العالية لحلول الرائعة المخصصة لكل المناطق السكنية والحظرية والصناعية المستدامه لتبية جميع الاسواق العالمية ومن هنا نبدي لكم عن اهدفنا ومبادءنا السامية لتوسيع اعمالنا وزبائننا بضمانة التصنيع باحدث انواع التكنلوجيا ومراكز التقنية لدينا برفعها الي اعلي مستوي مع احدث الات ومع كادر فني وتقني ومهدسين تفوق خبرتنا عن 25 عاما من الجهد والعمل كفريق ناجح ومع تواصل زبائننا و وكلائنا وشركائنا بجهود قد حققت اعلي النشطات وافضل الشهادات ومازلنا نستمر وهادا جعلنا من شركات العالمية اللتي لها القدرة علي تلبية كافة احتياجات ورغبات وطلابات بجميع الانواع و الكميات ونقدم كل ماهوا مناسب لنجاح التعامل والتعاون التجاري بيننا وايضا لمزيد من المعلومات والاستفسارات يمكنكم السادة الكرام تصفح موقعنا الاكتروني او التواصل عبر الهاتف والميل لكم جزيل الشكر والتقدير – 0090 5336680440


    الخدمات
    الانارة الخارجية, الانارة, و LIGHTING
    موقع الخدمة
    في جميع أنحاء العالم و أنقرة
    جوائز الشركة
    https://www.bayled.eu/quality-certificates,2,12,1
    العنوان
    Sincan Sanayi Sitesi Ahi Evran Mahallesi 225. Cadde No: 84 06935 Sincan
    06935 أنقرة
    تركيا
    +90-5336680440 www.bayled.eu
    الكشف القانوني

    Dear Mr.


    ...............



    Greeting of the day!



    Based on your line of work, 

    I'd like to offer you our lighting goods and lighting design services.



    We are  professional outdoor

    lighting manufacturer & exporter from Turkey (Ankara)

    . I am mailing you

    to give a brief about our company.  We export customized  great

    solutions for both residential and urban areas with High Efficiency

    world brand

    drivers. We specialize effective

    and sustainable quality products to international markets.



    Besides we have objectives and

    principles

    t

    o ensure "Reliable Products”

    manufacturing, as well as achieving good quality for all our products and

    processes  using latest technology CNC machining centres, plastic

    extrusion machines, as well as high accuracy universal machine tools. (through

    software, engineering, physical tests and laboratory analysis)



    We can do bulk orders as per

    client's requirement.



    Please find attached

    our general

    catalog which shows you our

    products.



    Also,  I’d like to inform

    you of Main Catalog. I can provide it by carrier.



    Since it is quite big the folder

    size, I’m sending you the catalog as link below.



    https://www.bayled.eu/2019-general-catalog,2,14,1



    We would like to associate and

    expand the business to your country.



    Please feel free and do not

    hesitate to contact me at any time



    Looking forward to waiting you!


