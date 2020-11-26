Art has always been the greatest way to express thoughts and emotions; it is what artists leave behind after they are gone, it is something that lives on for generations and centuries. Mosaic art is no different. It is a portrait of life itself: we pick the broken pieces and turn them into the final outcome we desire. To us, mosaic art is a sort of movement: each one of us puts a little stone of different beliefs, different yearnings, and different hopes to fit into the larger mosaic of our lives.
- الخدمات
- Decorations.3D Mosaics.Portrait.Nature.Jewels.Mosaic Carpet.Madalyon.Antioch
- موقع الخدمة
- قسطموني
- العنوان
-
İnönü MAh Yalçın Cad No 86/1 Kastamonu Merkez
37100 قسطموني
تركيا
+90-5525821137 www.sabahmosaic.com